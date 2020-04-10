Wisconsin dairy farmers still must pay fees on milk they can't sell and have to dump — and some are being publicly shamed, too
Unsold milk can’t be donated, since it’s unpasteurized and unbottled.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
