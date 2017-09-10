Wisconsin dairy farmers consider risk management options
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A change to the Dairy Margin Protection Program means Wisconsin dairy farmers can choose to opt out of the federal program and turn to other risk management strategies.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
