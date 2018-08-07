Wisconsin Crops Maturing Faster Despite Dry Conditions in Some Areas

Wisconsin Crops are maturing faster than a year ago but dry conditions are still putting stress on local farmers according to the USDA Statistics report. The corn crop was rated 81 percent good to excellent, with 87 percent of the crop reaching the silking stage, five days ahead of last year and the five-year average. Twenty-eight percent of the crop was in the dough stage, six days ahead of last year and the average. The soybean crop was rated 80 percent good to excellent, with 88 percent of the crop having bloomed, two days ahead of last year and five days ahead of average. Sixty-four percent of the crop was setting pods, two days ahead of last year and four days ahead of average. Soil moisture was up and down, with topsoil moisture at 79 percent adequate to surplus, up two points from the previous week, and subsoil moisture at 79 percent adequate to surplus, down four points.

Source: WRJC.com

