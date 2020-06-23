Wisconsin Crops Continue to Thrive in Summer Weather
Crop scouts throughout the Badger State have indicated that last week was ideal for fieldwork.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Five questions with 2020 Golden Apple winner Amber Kalishek of Bay Harbor Elementary in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2020 at 11:12 AM
For eight straight days, the Press-Gazette will feature Q&As with this year's top teachers in Brown County.
AgCountry to Donate $273,000 to COVID-19 Relief Efforts
on June 23, 2020 at 11:05 AM
AgCountry Farm Credit Services will donate $273,000 to local organizations within the communities they serve as part of relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrews Honored as UWRF's Distinguished Agriculturalist
on June 23, 2020 at 11:05 AM
An associate vice president for federal relations for the University of Wisconsin System has been honored by the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
Wisconsin Holstein Youth to be Honored Nationally
on June 23, 2020 at 11:05 AM
Wisconsin will have four semi-finalists competing in the Distinguished Junior Member contest this year by the National Holstein Association.
Buholzer Re-Elected President of Wisconsin Cheese Makers
on June 23, 2020 at 11:05 AM
The leader of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association's board of directors will serve a second term.
President Trump will hold Green Bay town hall meeting Thursday night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2020 at 10:58 AM
The town hall meeting at Austin Straubel International Airport will be hosted by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity
President Donald Trump to visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine in northeast Wisconsin on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2020 at 4:03 AM
Trump's visit comes in the middle of his reelection bid against former Vice President Joe Biden.
Expect sports to look very different this fall, says UW-Health doctor
by Raymond Neupert on June 22, 2020 at 11:42 PM
Even if professional sports get back in action this fall, expect things to look much different than in years past. Dr Jeff Pothof with UW Health says steps can be taken to increase hygiene among players and fans, keep fans separated, and to […]
