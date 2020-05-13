Wisconsin COVID-19 positive cases up slightly on Wednesday

The state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases took a slight uptick on Wednesday. After two days with fewer than 200 new confirmed cases, and the lowest percentage of positive tests in a month-and-half, Wisconsin had 291 newly reported cases, with the positive percentage increasing to six-and-a-quarter percent. The Department of Health Services reported three more people died […]

Source: WRN.com







