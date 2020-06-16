Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surpass 700

Wisconsin lives lost to COVID-19 have surpassed 700. The state Department of Health Services reported on Tuesday that 9 additional deaths have brought the state’s total since the global pandemic began to 703. More than 11,000 tests processed over the previous 24 hours yielded 266 newly confirmed cases, for a positive rate of 2.4%, the […]

