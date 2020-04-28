Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths reach 300

Wisconsin’s reported COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday increased by 19 since Monday. That’s the largest one-day increase since April 4, and brings total statewide deaths to 300. One of those deaths was in Brown County, where the state’s fastest-growing coronavirus outbreak is linked to three meatpacking plants. Wisconsin Department of Health Services numbers also include the […]

