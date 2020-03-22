Wisconsin COVID-19 cases increase by 100 on Sunday
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. More positive test results to report today, and 4 deaths in our state from #COVID19 among patients who range in age from early 30s to 90s. This virus does not discriminate. Please, stay home. Practice […]
Source: WRN.com
