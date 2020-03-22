Wisconsin COVID-19 cases increase by 100 on Sunday

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. More positive test results to report today, and 4 deaths in our state from #COVID19 among patients who range in age from early 30s to 90s. This virus does not discriminate. Please, stay home. Practice […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.