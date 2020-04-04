Wisconsin COVID-19 cases cross 2,000 as legislators set to meet Saturday afternoon to determine fate of spring election
More than 2,000 people in Wisconsin have been infected with coronavirus as of Saturday and 56 people have died.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
