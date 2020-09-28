Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continued to climb over the weekend

Wisconsin recorded no deaths to COVID-19 in the past day, but 54 more people were admitted to hospitals, as case counts and hospitalizations continue to increase in the state. Positive COVID-19 cases reached a rate of 27.6 percent on Sunday. Seven additional deaths were also reported over the weekend, all of them on Saturday. As […]

