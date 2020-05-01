Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, May 1, 2020
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON MAY 1, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
Source: WRN.com
Community spread evident in Door County, third death announced
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2020 at 9:58 PM
Evidence now shows community spread of COVID-19 in Door County as the total confirmed cases rises to 14.
State Supreme Court will hear arguments in GOP suit over ‘Safer at Home’ extension
by Bob Hague on May 1, 2020 at 9:57 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether to keep Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order in place. Republican legislators brought a lawsuit contending that Evers and Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm […]
Are the homeless people immune from the coronavirus?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2020 at 9:32 PM
Facebook post says the homeless somehow immune from the coronavirus.
Wisconsin reports 460 new coronavirus infections, along with a record number of tests...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2020 at 9:29 PM
The state also recorded its highest percentage of the tests that came back positive Friday, at 12.7%.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, May 1, 2020
by Bob Hague on May 1, 2020 at 9:15 PM
Coronavirus cases surface at Pulaski nursing home as employees say facility botched...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2020 at 8:53 PM
Employees say the facility didn't protect residents and pressured caregivers to work knowing they had symptoms or tested positive.
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for May 1, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2020 at 8:50 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Wisconsin Restaurant Promise’ aims to reassure diners
by Bob Hague on May 1, 2020 at 8:44 PM
When Wisconsin restaurants are able to once again open their dining rooms, they’ll make a promise to patrons. Christine Hilmer is President & CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “The restaurants promise that they’re […]
'You can see the fear written all over them': Two Milwaukee-based respiratory therapists...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2020 at 8:18 PM
Shanna and Jason Schuele are among more than 105,000 respiratory therapists in the U.S. helping patients battle through COVID-19.
