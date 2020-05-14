Wisconsin county officials decide whether to extend safer-at-home rules after Supreme Court allows bars, businesses to reopen
Some counties plan to impose local safer-at-home orders, while others are still considering the possibility. Meanwhile, many bars and restaurants have reopened.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Evers' stay-at-home order still applies in parts of Wisconsin; here are those guidelines
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 3:39 AM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order, but some counties and cities are choosing to follow the guidelines.
Sauk County Man Killed in Freak Tractor Accident
on May 14, 2020 at 3:18 AM
A Baraboo man died last week after his head struck a decorative beam, which then fell onto him and the tractor he was driving.
Not Many Changes in Revised 2019 Crop Production Report
on May 14, 2020 at 3:18 AM
For the most part, the USDA is sticking to its earlier crop production estimates for the 2019 growing year in Wisconsin.
Evers' Announcement on Direct Farm Payments Coming Soon
on May 14, 2020 at 3:18 AM
Wisconsin's governor says he needs another day or two before announcing how his administration plans to help support the agricultural industry with some of the federal funding the state received through the recently passed CARES Act.
Extension Webinars to Offer Updates During Growing Season
on May 14, 2020 at 3:18 AM
Agronomists, crop consultants and farmers can get timely crop updates from University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension experts by joining bi-weekly Badger Crop Connect webinars beginning this month.
DNR Warns of High Fire Danger in Northern Wisconsin
on May 14, 2020 at 3:18 AM
Despite scattered rain showers during the past weekend, elevated fire conditions continue through Wednesday in the northern part of the state where the fire danger is high to very high due to low relative humidity and slower progression of green-up.
Are Wisconsin schools, bars and hair salons open? What the Supreme Court ruling to end...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 3:02 AM
Here's what we know about the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling on Gov. Tony Evers' coronavirus restrictions.
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Wisconsin's stay-at-home order that closed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 2:47 AM
The conservative-controlled court sided with Republican lawmakers who sued over the Democratic governor's order.
