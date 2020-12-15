Wisconsin Coronavirus Numbers Falling

There is no post-Thanksgiving jump in coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. The state’s Department of Health Services yesterday reported 27-hundred positives and 15 new deaths. But DHS also reported a large drop in the state’s positivity rate. Wisconsin’s seven-day positivity rate Sunday dipped under 11-percent. That number was 13-percent last week, and 18-percent at the beginning of November.

Source: WRJC.com







