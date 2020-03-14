Wisconsin coronavirus: Eight new confirmed cases, including four in Milwaukee County, brings state total to 27
Total cases of COVID-19 increases to 27, with one patient having recovered.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
