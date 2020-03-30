Wisconsin coronavirus cases exceed 1100 on Sunday

The number of cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin grew by more than 100 on Sunday. Confirmed cases reached 1,153, 112 cases more than Saturday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Milwaukee County reported 606 cases and DHS reported 547 in other counties. The number of cases is three times more than a week […]

