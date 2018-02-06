Wisconsin contracts with new labs to test sexual assault kits

A backlog of untested sexual assault kits could be cleared out by the end of the year. The Department of Justice has been working to clear 6,350 kits that were never sent in for testing, some of which are more than 20 years old. Many of those kits were left sitting in police department or […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.