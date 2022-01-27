Wisconsin continues to report declining COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations
However, average cases, positivity rate, and hospitalization numbers continue to be higher than last year’s highs.
Attorneys warn they will take case over fake electors to court if Wisconsin officials...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 27, 2022 at 12:31 AM
"As has been recognized at least since biblical times, justice delayed is justice denied," attorneys Jeffrey Mandell and Mel Barnes wrote.
Republicans propose medical marijuana bill
by Raymond Neupert on January 26, 2022 at 8:46 PM
Republican legislators are hoping to restart talks on legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin. State Representative Pat Snyder (R-Schofield) says that the state would retain strict control over the industry through a new rules commission housed […]
Ariens builds skiing, shooting center in Brillion to inspire next generation of Wisconsin...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 26, 2022 at 8:06 PM
Ariens Company is building a Nordic skiing center on 200 acres on the outskirts of Brillion that will feature trails for biathlon training, cross-country skiing, roller skiing and more.
'Northeastern Wisconsin is our showroom': How a tech training program started here is...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 26, 2022 at 7:25 PM
Plymouth resident developed a computer science career training program for other northeastern Wisconsin residents.
Wisconsin Supreme Court asked to block the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the Feb....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 6:39 PM
Conservatives sought to elevate Wisconsin's legal fight over absentee ballot drop boxes to the state Supreme Court.
The Natural Resources Board has adopted more limited PFAS rules in response to Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 5:53 PM
Environmental groups decried the changes, saying that without action limits, the rules won't do as much to protect people and the environment.
On Broadway Inc. plans to spend over $30 million on Green Bay Public Market, 92-unit...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM
On Broadway Inc. announced plans for a Green Bay Public Market and 92-unit apartment building, costing a combined total of over $30 million.
Harley-Davidson unveils eight new bikes for 2022. Some have heated seats and hand grips.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM
Features include heated seats and hand grips, electronically linked brakes, cornering traction control, Bluetooth headset and an infotainment system.
