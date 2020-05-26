Wisconsin continues to ramp up unemployment processing amid unprecedented jobless numbers

The Department of Workforce Development says they’re working to untangle the backlog of unemployment claims. Chief economist Dennis Winters says DWD is doing the best they can right now, and that they’re already scaling up their service. “We’re doing everything that’s possible, handling millions of phone calls and hundreds of thousands of claims on a […]

Source: WRN.com







