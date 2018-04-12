Wisconsin Conservation Congress Learn to Hunt Bear Tag Applications Due April 25

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress will once again be awarding a bear harvest tag to a novice hunter based on the applications and essays which are due April 25. The Learn to Hunt Bear Program (LTHB) is an opportunity to expose novice hunters to the hunting experience and recruit new hunters into the sport. The Conservation Congress is one of the statewide conservation organizations that are specifically issued a bear harvest tag through the LTH Bear Program. Each year the Wisconsin Conservation Congress is granted a tag with the express intent of awarding it to a deserving individual with the desire and interest in learning more about hunting bear.

Applicants must fill out and submit an application along with a brief essay describing why they would like to be considered to receive the bear harvest tag and why they would like the opportunity to hunt bear.

Learn to Hunt Bear events are open to anyone who is 10 years old or older who has not previously participated in a Learn to Hunt event for the species being hunted and no hunter education certification is required.

If you are a novice hunter, or know someone that would be interested in receiving the WCC’s LTH Bear Harvest Permit, please direct them to the WCC website dnr.wi.gov/About/WCC. The link to the application can be found under the “Community Outreach” section. Applications must be postmarked by Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The successful applicant will be notified by May 12, 2018.

Source: WRJC.com

