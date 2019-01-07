Wisconsin Congressman Wants You To Be Able To Help Pay For The Wall

A bill named “The People’s Border Wall Act” would give Americans a way to donate money for a barrier to be built along the border with Mexico. Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman introduced the legislation last Friday. The Republican wants to create a Department of the Treasury account which would open the door for public donations to pay for the design, construction and maintenance of a border wall. Grothman says his constituents in the Sixth District have asked if there is a way for them to contribute — and his bill makes that possible.

