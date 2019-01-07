Wisconsin Congressman Wants You To Be Able To Help Pay For The Wall
A bill named “The People’s Border Wall Act” would give Americans a way to donate money for a barrier to be built along the border with Mexico. Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman introduced the legislation last Friday. The Republican wants to create a Department of the Treasury account which would open the door for public donations to pay for the design, construction and maintenance of a border wall. Grothman says his constituents in the Sixth District have asked if there is a way for them to contribute — and his bill makes that possible.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- New Wood County sheriff takes oath of office4 hours ago
- Legislation aimed at protecting coverage of pre-existing conditions could face new hurdles6 hours ago
- Democrat Tony Evers takes over as governor as Republicans hang on to big majorities6 hours ago
- Evers inaugural: calls for ‘kindness and respect’7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Congressman Wants You To Be Able To Help Pay For The Wall11 hours ago
- “Slender Man” Stabbing Case Attorney Files Appeal11 hours ago
- Walker Moves From Governor’s Mansion To Downtown Milwaukee Condo11 hours ago
- Kaul calls out GOP for lame duck actions11 hours ago
- Thomas, Buckey part of 2019 College Football Hall of Fame Class13 hours ago
- Speaker Vos to Create Water Quality Task Force20 hours ago
- Class III Milk Price Averaged $14.61 in 2018; Down $1.56 from ’1720 hours ago
- CAFO Planning Meeting Slated for February 12 in Marshfield20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.