Wisconsin Congressman Wants To Know How USDA Will Make Up For Farm Losses

A Wisconsin congressman is demanding to know how the U-S Department of Agriculture plans to help farmers hurt by the trade war with China. Democrat Ron Kind sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asking how the federal government plans to cover the losses. Kind says President Trump has promised to help for several months and he wants to make sure that help is delivered. He says Wisconsin family farmers need support and certainty while they struggle with a weakened market for their goods.

