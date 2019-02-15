Wisconsin Congressman Puts The Pressure On ICE
Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan says Immigration and Customs Enforcement is stone-walling his Freedom of Information Act request. The Democrat from Wisconsin says ICE isn’t turning over the information he asked for more than 120 days ago. Pocan wants to know if federal agents targeted immigrants with no prior criminal record during a 2018 Wisconsin raid in an effort to spread fear. ICE says it has responded twice, but only to acknowledge the original request. Pocan appeared in front of the agency’s Washington office Tuesday to renew his request.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Cade Hall and the Mauston Golden Eagles Stuff Wisconsin Dells 51-49 in Boys Basketball5 hours ago
- Froedtert becomes the second hospital in the U.S. to use a new device in the war against c...8 hours ago
- Stingl: Ron Schwartz got a second wind when he reached 100. Now he's 108 and going st...12 hours ago
- Legislators seek to end special sales tax for Miller Park13 hours ago
- Bus Passenger: Everyone Is Going To Die If I Can’t Find My Phone13 hours ago
- Wisconsin Congressman Puts The Pressure On ICE13 hours ago
- West Allis girl fends off kidnapper with a bag of candy13 hours ago
- Think this week was bad? In 1904, Neillsville got 26 inches of snow in 24 hours13 hours ago
- Fed Survey: Wisconsin Farmland Values Were Steady in 201821 hours ago
- Dairy Coalition Leader Says Trade War Causing Irreparable Damage21 hours ago
- Ag in the Classroom Announces Essay Topic, Book of Year21 hours ago
- Brewers set catching rotation1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.