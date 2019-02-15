Wisconsin Congressman Puts The Pressure On ICE

Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan says Immigration and Customs Enforcement is stone-walling his Freedom of Information Act request. The Democrat from Wisconsin says ICE isn’t turning over the information he asked for more than 120 days ago. Pocan wants to know if federal agents targeted immigrants with no prior criminal record during a 2018 Wisconsin raid in an effort to spread fear. ICE says it has responded twice, but only to acknowledge the original request. Pocan appeared in front of the agency’s Washington office Tuesday to renew his request.

