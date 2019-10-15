Wisconsin Congressman Expects Articles Of Impeachment Against President By End Of Year

Congressman Mark Pocan expects the House of Representatives to vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump by the end of the year. The Wisconsin Democrat says he believes the president has committed an impeachable offense, but he says he won’t commit on the way he will vote until he sees the actual document. Republican U-S Senator Ron Johnson said Democrats “loathe” the president during a radio interview and have been wanting to sabotage his presidency since he took office.

