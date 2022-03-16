Wisconsin Congressional delegation reacts to Ukraine President Zelenskyy’s address to Congress

Wisconsin’s Congressional delegation is responding after a heartfelt plea from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday. Democrat Congressman Mark Pocan says that despite a request, he’s unlikely to back a no-fly zone over Ukraine. “Well, it sounds good on the surface, it also has to be enforced. And that would likely fall on us, which […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.