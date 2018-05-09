Wisconsin Congress members react to Iran deal withdrawal

There are differing views from Wisconsin members of Congress, on the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. Third District Democrat Ron Kind called President Donald Trump’s decision “reckless and dangerous,” but Republican House members are less concerned. The decision “could ignite a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, something that […]

