Wisconsin confirms Biden's win as Trump says he will bring a lawsuit
Republicans and Democrats disagree over whether Wisconsin should finalize its election results as President Donald Trump plans to sue the state.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Gov. Tony Evers authorizes Biden electors as Wisconsin certifies election results
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2020 at 12:30 AM
Gov. Tony Evers and the elections board chief certified Joe Biden's victory in the state as President Donald Trump said he was preparing a lawsuit.
Man discovered missing after his SUV found in Marinette County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2020 at 12:15 AM
Sheriff's investigators believe Kevin M. Daley, 48, is missing and endangered.
Mulva Cultural Center requests De Pere approve development terms without changes
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 1, 2020 at 12:02 AM
Terms for construction of the $70 million Mulva Cultural Center will go to De Pere's City Council and Redevelopment Authority this week.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases down Monday following testing site closures for holiday weekend
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2020 at 10:26 PM
As Wisconsin reported lower-than-usual COVID-19 numbers Monday, a Madison high school announced one of its students died of a "COVID-related illness."
A Madison East High School student died after a brief COVID-related illness; it's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The student is the first known person under 20 years old to die with COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
Juneau County Health Department Reports Counties 7th COVID19 Related Death
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2020 at 8:54 PM
Wisconsin Restaurant Association unveils ‘Ready to Serve Safely’ campaign
by Bob Hague on November 30, 2020 at 8:27 PM
A new effort aims to help folks dine with peace of mind. Wisconsin’s restaurants have taken a significant financial hit during the coronavirus pandemic. The Wisconsin Restaurant Association’s new “Ready to Serve Safely” […]
Kaul rips Trump ‘Jim Crow’ efforts to overturn Wisconsin election results
by Bob Hague on November 30, 2020 at 8:21 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday that the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn Wisconsin’s election results aims to disenfranchise Black voters. The presidential recount demanded by the Trump campaign targeted Dane and […]
3 die in two separate car crashes in Manitowoc County, sheriff says
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on November 30, 2020 at 6:45 PM
The crashes occurred on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 and took the lives of three people, Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said Monday.
