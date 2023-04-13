Wisconsin college students voted in huge numbers for the 2023 spring election. What led to increase and will it continue?
A number of voting wards on or near college campuses in Wisconsin show students cast ballots near midterm-level.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin college students voted in huge numbers for the 2023 spring election. What led...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 13, 2023 at 6:44 PM
A number of voting wards on or near college campuses in Wisconsin show students cast ballots near midterm-level.
-
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in town of Lawrence; 1 driver was arrested
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM
One of the drivers was arrested on charges relating to possible use of a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
-
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College names new president, first female to lead college...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM
The new president will start July 1, taking over for Jeffrey Rafn who is retiring. He who worked at the college for 26 years.
-
Family files lawsuit against Ascension St. Elizabeth for daughter's death
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM
The family of Grace Schara filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Outagamie County Circuit Court.
-
Six-week waits, 1 counselor for 8 rural districts: These are some of the hurdles facing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM
Families and schools alike are scrambling to get the mental health care their children need to thrive. Providers are stretched thin. What's going on?
-
Lake Michigan water levels are high and will keep rising, but nowhere near record levels
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 13, 2023 at 10:05 AM
A very wet March contributed to higher levels this year than in 2022, but they're expected to be less than recent years that caused extensive damage
-
When will we get a third lane between Appleton and Green Bay? 5 things to know about the...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The overall goal of the project is to improve the flow of traffic, construct a safer highway for travel and increase the capacity for cars.
-
Wausau writer's book about food and drink on Titanic released as paperback | Wisconsin Lit
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Author Veronica Hinke will also appear at upcoming events about her book, "The Last Night on the Titanic: Unsinkable Drinking, Dining and Style."
-
Door County Candle owners win big - really big - on NBC game show 'The Wall'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 8:39 PM
Christiana and Nic Trapani plan to use the money for business improvements and expansion following the success of their Ukraine Candle relief efforts.
