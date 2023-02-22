Wisconsin coalition wants drivers licenses for all

A coalition of groups wants drivers licenses for people in Wisconsin without documentation. At a Capitol press conference on Tuesday, the Safe Roads for Wisconsin Coalition, which includes Voces de La Frontera, demanded lawmakers keep a provision in Governor Tony Evers’ budget to allow those undocumented people to get driver’s licenses. Proponents claim that will […] Source: WRN.com







