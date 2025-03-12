Wisconsin clerk who failed to count almost 200 ballots is suspended

The mayor of Wisconsin’s capital city has placed the municipal clerk on leave as investigators work to determine how almost 200 ballots in the November election went uncounted. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Wednesday that she has placed City Clerk…

