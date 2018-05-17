Wisconsin cities rank as ‘drunkest’

A new poll backs up Wisconsin’s reputation for heavy drinking. USA Today is out with its list of America’s ten drunkest cities. Seven of them are in Wisconsin. Pollsters looked at the percentage of adults admitting to heavy to binge-drinking within the last month. Green Bay is number-one. Also on the list are Eau Claire, […]

Source: WRN.com

