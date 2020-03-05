Wisconsin Circuit Court to get 12 new branches by 2023 in bill signed by Gov. Evers
Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill into law Thursday in Wausau. It calls for adding new branches in sets of four in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
