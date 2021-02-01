Wisconsin captures 51st Big Ten Cross Country Championship

Wisconsin may have a lot of new faces on their men’s cross country team, but the Badgers continued their winning ways by capturing their 51st Big Ten Conference Championship in Shelbyville, Indiana on Saturday. The Badgers came from behind over the last 1,000 meters to defeat Indiana by 11 points on the Blue River Cross […]

