Wisconsin candidates left in limbo for much of Friday as they awaited redistricting decision
The state Supreme Court issued is redistricting decisions at one of the last possible moments.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
A rare liver disease nearly cost a Neenah baby her life. She celebrated her first...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 16, 2022 at 4:55 AM
Kendra and Travis Huss cast a nationwide net to find a liver donor for their baby girl. They ended up finding the right match much closer to home.
-
In March, people who are fully vaccinated contracted COVID-19 about as much as those not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2022 at 2:14 AM
People not fully vaccinated were diagnosed with COVID-19 at a rate 1.1 times higher than people who were fully vaccinated.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts legislative maps drawn by Republicans
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2022 at 11:46 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling came three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out election maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
-
-
Evers vetoes more than two dozen Republican bills
by Raymond Neupert on April 15, 2022 at 9:41 PM
Democratic Governor Tony Evers has issued more than two dozen vetoes of Republican bills that made it out of the Legislature before recess. Evers issued 28 vetoes on Friday. Among those bills were measures that would have made it easier to kick […]
-
Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill to make taxpayer-funded vouchers available to all Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2022 at 9:38 PM
Gov. Tony Evers also vetoed a bill that would allow parents to sue school districts if they violate a "Parental Bill of Rights."
-
Undersheriff Andrew Zobal Announces Bid for Juneau County Sheriff
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2022 at 9:23 PM
-
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson raised $7.1 million in campaign cash during the first...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson announced his run for re-election in January and faces a tough battle in a state narrowly won by Joe Biden in 2020.
-
Three downtown Green Bay bridges to temporarily close next week for spring cleaning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2022 at 7:47 PM
Access to area businesses and homes will be maintained during the closures, but drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes.
