Wisconsin budget committee approves education funding plan

The state legislature’s budget-writing committee has signed-off on a plan that will increase education funding from the state by $639 million over the next two years. The package of changes approved by the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee on Monday includes an increase in per-pupil funding, raises income eligibility caps for private school vouchers, and puts […]

