Wisconsin budget clears Assembly, faces uncertain future
Wisconsin’s overdue state budget passed a major hurdle at the Capitol Wednesday, although the plan continues to face an uncertain future. The Assembly passed the plan, which is now more than two months late, just before midnight on a 57-39 vote. All Democrats voted against the bill, with five Republicans joining them – Representatives Scott […]
Source: WRN.com
