Wisconsin boy recovers after being shot by mother
MONTFORT, Wis. (AP) — A young Wisconsin boy who was shot in the head by his mother more than two years ago has been released from a brain injury rehabilitation facility in Arkansas. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 11-year-old Joey Slaight was released from the facility in April. He recently celebrated the progress in his recovery with a trip to Texas. Slaight now lives with his aunt and uncle, Andra and Jason Munoz, and their children in Oklahoma. Andra Munoz says S…
Source: WAOW.com
