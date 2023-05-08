Wisconsin boy missing for two days in remote Michigan park is found safe
More than 150 people from various law enforcement groups had joined the search on foot, in the air and on water. The park is situated along Lake Superior.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy who went missing in the Porcupine Mountains area in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 7:52 PM
An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy is found safe in the Porcupine Mountains area in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Judge to order Wisconsin Elections Commission to reconsider fake elector complaint...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM
A judge ruled the commission must consider the complaint without the participation of Bob Spindell, who was one of the 2020 fake electors.
Gov. Tony Evers signs bill to expand anti-pollution sustainable farming practices in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM
The law will provide money for more farmers to participate in practices that reduce run-off pollution into waterways.
Darnell, Laudis “Lou” Age 95 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM
Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM
New Lisbon Boys Track & Field Wins Riverdale Invite Girls Fair Well
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM
St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy shot, killed after responding to drunk driving incident
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM
A St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in the Township of Glenwood after responding to a report of a potential drunk driver.
Ott, Robert J. Age 68 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM
Cudahy's move to science of reading curriculum hasn't been easy, but test scores are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM
"The ones who were struggling the hardest (to read) are the ones who are breaking through the most," said parent and school board member Kari Durr-Castillo.
