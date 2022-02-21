Wisconsin bill reveals fight over control, profit on electric vehicle charging stations
Amendments to the bill would bar governments from accepting payment at charging stations or selling electricity not purchased from the local utility.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Woman charged in shooting of Oconto Falls officer pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2022 at 4:16 PM
Oconto Falls Alisha Kocken is charged with attempted homicide and eight other charges related to the shooting of officer Nicole Blaskowski.
-
Drake Gosda Earns a Trip to State for Mauston Wrestling
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM
-
Green Bay utility says its Lake Michigan drinking water is safe, but endorses...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM
Meanwhile, a utility serving other Green Bay-area communities has not had its drinking water tested for PFAS since 2014.
-
Bice: U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes favors eliminating cash bail nationally, aide...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 21, 2022 at 3:35 PM
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is alone among the top four Democrats running for U.S. Senate who favors eliminating the use of cash bail.
-
Williams, Lawrence L. “Larry” Age 62 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2022 at 2:42 PM
-
Wisconsin bill reveals fight over control, profit on electric vehicle charging stations
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Amendments to the bill would bar governments from accepting payment at charging stations or selling electricity not purchased from the local utility.
-
'They got closer': Census changes help correct historic undercount of Wisconsin's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM
A change in Census Bureau data collection and analysis and more tribal outreach have led to a more accurate count of American Indians in Wisconsin.
-
Winter Games held at Packers' Titletown District
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2022 at 3:43 AM
The Titletown Winter Games presented by U.S. Venture were held Feb. 19-20, 2022, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
-
Suring High School parents hire civil rights attorney over strip search of students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 20, 2022 at 3:46 PM
Madison attorney Jeff Olson is working with several families who say school administrators violated their kids' rights in their searches.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.