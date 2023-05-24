Wisconsin bill creates felony for sexual misconduct in schools
A bipartisan group of legislators wants teachers who sexually harass students go to prison and lose their licenses. Democratic state Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad along with Republican Sens. Jesse James and John Spiros released a bill Wednesday that…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
2 lawmakers push for $2 million in the state budget to help pay the costs of the Packers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2023 at 9:36 PM
The overall cost of staging the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay is estimated at $7.5 million and is viewed as an economic development bonanza.
Mike Gallagher-led China committee releases its first recommendations. What they say...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2023 at 9:02 PM
The recommendations focus on addressing human rights abuses from China and deterring a potential invasion of Taiwan.
'Jeopardy!' fans are furious over Ben Chan being 'robbed' as his winning streak ends on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM
"Jeopardy!" fans were not happy to see how Ben Chan's streak ended.
Monroe County K-9 Handler Resigns
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2023 at 7:08 PM
Frantal, Robert A. Age 80 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM
Audit faults state health agency over grants and ventilators distributed during the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2023 at 6:16 PM
DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson defended the agency and said it was acting quickly during an unprecedented health emergency.
Judge schedules trial in lawsuit against Wisconsin's fake electors for weeks before 2024...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM
The suit asks a judge to find the Republicans engaged in a conspiracy to defraud voters and bar the participants from becoming electors in the future.
Bipartisan bill would extend sexual harassment protections to private school students
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM
The bill's authors say the measure addresses a gap in Wisconsin's statutes that do not cover all variations of sexual misconduct directed at students.
New Lisbon Moves Handful of Track & Field Athletes on to Sectionals
by WRJC WebMaster on May 24, 2023 at 4:04 PM
