Wisconsin-based Lands' End outfits Delta employees
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin-based Lands’ End has made new uniforms for Delta Air Lines’ employees, replacing the navy-and-red outfits they’ve worn for 30 years with purple attire.
