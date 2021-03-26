Wisconsin bars and restaurants can sell cocktails to go under bill signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The new law gives the hospitality industry a new way to boost sales while the COVID pandemic persists but also comes months after revenue losses were at their worst.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
South African COVID-19 variant found in Outagamie County, second known case in Wisconsin
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 26, 2021 at 11:32 PM
As of Friday, the Outagamie County case is only the second case in the state found to be caused by the strain from South Africa.
-
Wisconsin bars and restaurants can sell cocktails to go under bill signed into law by...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 10:27 PM
The new law gives the hospitality industry a new way to boost sales while the COVID pandemic persists but also comes months after revenue losses were at their worst.
-
COVID-19 positivity rate rising slightly after hitting lowest rate in a year
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 9:34 PM
Wisconsin health officials believe the state is in a good place but caution that a subtle increase in cases could result in a major increase later.
-
Ron Johnson is building a national profile as a Trump-era lightning rod. Here's how it...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 9:16 PM
Johnson's rhetoric about the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has attracted a level of attention unlike any for a Wisconsin member of Congress in decades.
-
Wausau police rescue deer after it crashed through a nursing home window
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 26, 2021 at 9:13 PM
Officers wrangled a deer that crashed through a nursing home window and released it back into the wild.
-
3 fraternity pledges cited in theft of rare tree from UW Arboretum in Madison
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 9:04 PM
While pledging a fraternity, 3 UW-Madison students stole a rare tree from the arboretum, police say. The students have been cited for theft.
-
Jacob Blake sues Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot him in the back in August
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 8:56 PM
Jacob Blake says the Kenosha officer who shot him in the back last summer, leaving Blake paralyzed, violated his civil rights.
-
First-ever German Christmas market in Sister Bay is expected to be a big tourist...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 26, 2021 at 8:37 PM
The Door County Christkindlmarket, to be held outdoors at Corner of the Past Museum, is expected to bring $234,600 in visitor spending.
-
Tony Evers signs bill aimed at lowering prescription drug prices in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 26, 2021 at 8:19 PM
The plan was included in Evers' first budget proposal but removed by Republican lawmakers during the budget-writing process.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.