Wisconsin averaging more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases a day again
This is the fourth consecutive day that the state reports an increase in the seven-day average.
Five things to know about ivermectin, one of the drugs Aaron Rodgers used for COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2021 at 11:33 PM
Aaron Rodgers says the drug was part of his own treatment to "immunize" himself from COVID-19. Here are some things to know about ivermectin.
Federal report on Oconto County plane crash has more details but no cause yet
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2021 at 10:07 PM
The National Transportation Safety Board released the preliminary report for an Oct. 27 fatal plane crash in which 67-year-old pilot died.
Latino professionals group focuses on support, networking, increasing representation in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2021 at 10:02 PM
The Latino Professionals Association of Northeast Wisconsin wants to support the region's growing Latino population in a way that benefits everyone in the region.
Latino Professionals Association of NEW launch
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2021 at 10:02 PM
Juan Corpus, vice president of the Latino Professionals Association of Northeast Wisconsin, explains the group's mission and importance.
Steen, Ronald D. Age 74 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 5, 2021 at 9:40 PM
Seitz, Bernadine Marie Age 93 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 5, 2021 at 9:37 PM
Kelley, Michael S. Age 82 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 5, 2021 at 9:30 PM
Goodwill North Central Wisconsin still accepting most furniture donations
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 5, 2021 at 8:48 PM
Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin is keeping its donation policy, unlike Goodwill stores in southeastern Wisconsin and Chicago.
