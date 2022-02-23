Wisconsin averaging fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since last summer
According to state DHS data, the seven-day average of daily cases declined to 982 cases, the first time below 1,000 cases since Aug. 4 of last year.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin averaging fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the first time since last...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 10:02 PM
-
Wisconsin man 24th member of Packers FAN Hall of Fame
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 8:55 PM
Six of 10 finalist for the Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame are from Wisconsin.
-
More snow in forecast: Green Bay, Wausau could see 1-2 inches; 2-3 inches for Appleton,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 8:55 PM
Some lake effect snow is expected in eastern Wisconsin, followed by around 1-3 inches coming to northeast and north central parts of the state.
-
Assembly lawmakers approve a bill limiting liability for firearm manufacturers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 8:45 PM
The bill passed 61-35 with one Democrat joining all Republicans in supporting the measure.
-
One person in custody in 'suspicious death' of 25-year-old Green Bay man on west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 8:44 PM
Law enforcement is investigating a death at a home in the 800 block of Stony Brook Lane.
-
Assembly lawmakers are set to take up a bill legalizing the herbal supplement kratom over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 8:22 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the supplement is safe but may get voted down on the floor.
-
Gillian Battino expected to leave Democratic U.S. Senate race and announce run for state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 7:47 PM
The Wausau radiologist is expected to end her U.S. Senate campaign this week and join the Democratic primary field for state treasurer.
-
Scott, James J. Age 92 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2022 at 7:41 PM
-
In some Wisconsin counties, contaminants from manure, fertilizer exceed recommended...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 6:33 PM
According to a report some counties are being deeply impacted by an overabundance of nutrients created by manure and fertilizer from agriculture.
