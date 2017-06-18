Wisconsin attorney general reveals opioid investigation
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel has taken the unusual step of revealing the state Department of Justice is investigating opioid manufacturers to see what role they may have played in creating addicts, a day after Senate…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
