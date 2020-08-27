Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Jacob Blake had knife in car but would not clarify if responding officers knew about it
Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey fired his weapon seven times into Blake’s back, the Wisconsin DOJ said Wednesday.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 12:37 AM
After teen is charged with killing 2 at protests over Jacob Blake shooting, turmoil in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 12:21 AM
Police reported the arrest of the person accused of shooting to death two Kenosha protesters and the wounding of another.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says 2 Kenosha deaths are 'because of Tony Evers' actions'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 12:19 AM
"Those people did not have to die, and because of Tony Evers' actions, they're dead," Robin Vos said on conservative radio.
Kenosha updates: Wisconsin DOJ says Blake had knife in car, names officer who shot him
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 27, 2020 at 12:09 AM
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and a fatal shooting during Tuesday protests.
Kenosha will have 2500 National Guard deployed
by Bob Hague on August 27, 2020 at 12:03 AM
Up to 200 federal law enforcement officers and up to 2,000 National Guard personnel from other states will be in Kenosha Wednesday night. That’s in addition to 500 members of the Wisconsin called up by Governor Tony Evers, following three […]
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in Kenosha protest homicides, considered himself militia
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 11:14 PM
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with shooting three people during a Kenosha protest Tuesday, thought of himself as a militia member.
Crisis in Kenosha delivers another shock to the volatile 2020 political climate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 10:38 PM
The upheaval in Kenosha is playing out in the middle of a national party convention and in a state at the center of an ultra-polarized presidential race.
Oshkosh police searching for missing woman; authorities believe she may be in Green Bay...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 26, 2020 at 10:01 PM
Jaclyn Smith, 33, of Oshkosh, was reported missing around 11:30 a.m. Friday. She was last seen Thursday evening at her home in the 800 block of Vine Street.
Alleged Kenosha shooter is Illinois teen
by Bob Hague on August 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM
An Illinois teenager has been arrested for the overnight murders of two people in Kenosha. Antioch, Illinois police on Wednesday announced the arrest of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, a resident of the village located about 20 miles southwest of […]
