Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul files a lawsuit to remove DNR board chairman who refuses to leave his post
Kaul is asking a Dane County Circuit Court judge to rule Frederick Prehn has been occupying his seat on the board unlawfully.
Kroc Community Center is auctioning a tiny house as part of its 10-year celebration in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM
The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Green Bat is auctioning a tiny house during their 10-day celebration of their 10th anniversary.
A Greenville homebuilder is bringing badly needed workforce housing to Fox Valley. He...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 18, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Tom McHugh is focused on bringing affordable workforce housing to the Fox Valley, where new homes are needed to keep up with job growth.
'He was a giver': Wisconsin-based Gold Star family members who lost loved ones in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM
A Green Bay-area father remembers his son's purpose and legacy. A Milwaukee sister hopes other families can save their loved ones.
Wisconsin tribal boxing clubs are producing champions and giving kids a positive outlet
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2021 at 10:44 AM
Boxing clubs on the Menominee and Oneida reservations have recently produced champions and are also providing a positive outlet for community members.
See the boxers of Soaring Eagle Boxing Club in action
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2021 at 10:44 AM
Billy Pocan coaches his boxers during practice at Soaring Eagles Boxing Club, Friday, Aug. 6.
'It's all or nothing': Why a small pay increase can be a disaster for some working...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2021 at 12:11 AM
A 25-cent raise can lead to a total loss of needed benefits for some low-income Wisconsin families, which makes it hard to improve circumstances.
Rittenhouse shooting victim's estate sues Kenosha law enforcement, blames agencies for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2021 at 10:16 PM
Anthony Huber's family blames law enforcement for fostering a dangerous environment that led to his shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse.
Immunocompromised people now eligible for vaccine boosters in Milwaukee as state reports...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 17, 2021 at 9:57 PM
Individuals who are immunocompromised are eligible to receive a third dose of the vaccine from the City of Milwaukee Health Department.
