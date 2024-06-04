Wisconsin attorney general files felony charges against attorneys and aide who worked for Donald Trump in 2020
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 4, 2024 at 11:37 AM
Rhys Hoskins homers in his return to Philadelphia, but Brewers see 5-game win streak end.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 4, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Washington County sheriff’s office investigates weekend death at Ozaukee County Jail (PORT WASHINGTON) An investigation into an inmate death at the Ozaukee County Jail is under way. According to the sheriff’s office there, 36-year-old […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on June 4, 2024 at 8:50 AM
State Journal: UW-Madison detective has history of lying, abuse to coworkers (MADISON) A senior detective with UW-Madison Police has a history of lying to courtrooms and misconduct. Records obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal show Detective […]
Carter, Christine Age 75 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2024 at 7:09 PM
Necedah/Dells Kids To Take Rockonsin State Finals Stage at Summerfest
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2024 at 6:10 PM
One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle vs. SUV crash on May 29, 2024
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2024 at 6:06 PM
Local WIAA State Track & Field Meet Place Winners
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2024 at 3:52 PM
Jackson, David Allan Age 64 of Wisconsin Dells formerly of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2024 at 2:40 PM
Mislevecheck, Jean L. Age 70 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 3, 2024 at 2:30 PM
