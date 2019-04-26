Wisconsin attorney general could revoke some concealed weapons licenses because of court decision
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul could revoke some concealed weapons licenses because of a recent state Supreme Court decision regarding those who have had their criminal records expunged.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin attorney general could revoke some concealed weapons licenses because of court d...12 hours ago
- UW-Oshkosh investigates racist images, hateful symbols involving students14 hours ago
- Lyndon Station Industrial Building Destroyed by Fire16 hours ago
- Wisconsin Governor Stands By National Guard Leader Despite Call For Review16 hours ago
- Flags to be Flown at Half-mast on Monday to Honor Ed Brooks18 hours ago
- UW Oshkosh to host community forum in response to racist images involving students19 hours ago
- Kaitlyn Riley Reflects Back on Her Year as ‘Alice’23 hours ago
- Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Ed Brooks23 hours ago
- Young Dairy Leaders Institute to Gather During Holstein Convention23 hours ago
- LaTonya Johnson – Wisconsin state senator hits pothole with claim on costs of bad ro...1 day ago
- David Craig – State Sen. Craig hits and misses when taking aim at Wisconsin governor...3 days ago
- Brewers make roster moves, Peralta to DL2 weeks ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.