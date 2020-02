Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general blames Republicans in the Legislature for delaying a proposed bill which would make it easier to test D-N-A evidence kits. A-G Josh Kaul says the Wisconsin Senate has already given the measure its approval, but it’s being held up in the Assembly. The bill is aimed at making sure Wisconsin law enforcement agencies never have to deal with a backlog of untested rape kits again. Republicans say they support the idea but are backing a slightly different version.

Source: WRJC.com





