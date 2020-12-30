Wisconsin Assembly to meet in person

The Wisconsin Assembly appears poised to do its work in person during the upcoming legislative session. Minority Leader Gordon Hintz sent a letter Tuesday asking Republican Speaker Robin Vos to allow lawmakers and support staff to attend committee hearings and floor periods virtually when the two year session begins next month. Vos has said the […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.